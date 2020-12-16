Image: Screenshot COEXWorld website
Travel

Korea Destinations: COEX Winter Gallery 2020 Gets Underway in Seoul

Haps Staff

The 2020 COEX Winter Gallery gets underway for a two week run at the Samseong-dong Trade Center area at COEX Plaza in Seoul from today.

The event is billed as the one and only wish festival in Korea and will be held as a gallery-type festival in the city center.

This year’s festival includes the New Year’s Animal Friend MONY (Mate of New Year), Zodiac Hanji, an Art Studio, CMC Winter Garden, Lansun Sowon Exhibition, Brick Korea Exhibition, Lego House of Dots Exhibition, and a Christmas Tree Exhibition according to their website.

The event is open daily from the 17th to New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 measures will be enforced at the event.

Haps Staff
