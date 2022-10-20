Image: Gyeongnam province
Korea Destinations: Colorful Autumn Leaves at Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum

Haps Staff

The best time to visit Mt. Geumwon is from this weekend to early November.

Mt. Geumwon is located in Wicheon-myeon, Buksang-myeonGeochang-gun, Gyeongnam province to Anui-myeon, Hamyang- gun, and is 1,352m above sea level.

In the Ecological Arboretum located inside the Geumwonsan Forest Resource Management Center,  various trees such as dandelion maple,  redwood,  wild cherry, hollywood, and azaleas, which boast a bright red color, and ginger, birch, and spruce trees with vivid yellowness, are well preserved, giving them colorful colors in the fall. This place is famous for its proud autumn leaves.

In particular, this year’s autumn leaves are expected to be more intense than any other year due to the large daily temperature difference and high air humidity in the valley area .

Accordingly, the Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum announced that it has selected places to enjoy the autumn leaves this year.

1. In front of the Ecological Arboretum Visitor Center

2. Maple Tree Garden

3. Ecological pond in front of the Fern Botanical Garden

The Visitor Center is a place where you can view pressed flowers,  botanical specimens, and wildflowers photos indoors. Standing in front of the main gate, you can see the autumn leaves of Mt. Geumwon and  Mt. Gibaek at a glance.

In the Maple Tree Garden, you can enjoy the beautiful autumnal scenery throughout the four seasons by planting a variety of maple tree species, including maple,  chestnut, and cypress.

At the ecological pond in front of the Fern Botanical Garden, in which daisy,  ferns, and spider ferns are planted by inducing valley water to existing natural stones, you can enjoy various colored leaves and pond fountains together.

Picture. Name of original picture: Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum Best3_.jpg Size of original picture: horizontal 1920pixel, vertical 1080pixel

Geumwonsan Ecological Arboretum was established on 200 hectares of Doyu Forest owned by Gyeongsangnam-do and provides a place for healing natural ecology education to visitors as well as research on the preservation and propagation of alpinerare, and endemic plants.

