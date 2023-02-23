Image: Gyeongnam province
Korea Destinations: Come See The Spring Flowers in Full Bloom at Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum

The Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum’s spring flowers are ready to greet visitors with yellow buds bursting with big smiles.

Napmaewhich has bloomed yellow flowers since last January, when the winter cold is in full swing, has the nickname of a “messenger of spring”

Around the beginning of February, Bokbokcho also emerged from the frozen ground even in cold weather, revealing the mystery of lifeBokbokcho is a perennial plant of the buttercup family that overwinters in the open fieldBokbokcho has the meaning of receiving blessings and living longer.

A variety of spring flowers such as plum blossoms, cornus officinalis, and daffodils bloom from the end of February, as well as plum blossoms and bok choy, giving visitors to the arboretum a clear sense of spring every year.

The Gyeongsangnam-do Arboretum plans to officially operate the electric Ferris wheel, which was piloted in November of last year, from March this year and will hold various types of exhibitions, including forest commentary and forest education for children, as well as various experience events and wildflower photo exhibitions.

