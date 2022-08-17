Image: City of Gimhae
Korea Destinations: Cosmos Flower Garden in Daedong Ecological Sports Park in Gimhae

Haps Staff

The city of Gimhae will create a cosmos flower field in Daedong Ecological Park, its latest move to bring more nature and tourists to the region.

The city completed sowing cosmos seeds on an area of ​​57,500 m2 (17,393 pyeong) in Daedong Ecological Sports Park and is expected to bloom in two months.

Daedong Ecological Park is expected to contribute to the creation of a space for citizens to rest, as there are many attractions such as the lawn plaza, wildflower complex, and Mugunghwa Garden, which were created as part of the leisure and green space creation project on the banks of the Nakdong River.

