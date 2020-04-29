Korea Destinations: Country’s Largest Mountain Monorail Opens in Mungyeong

The country’s largest mountain monorail offering magnificent views has opened in Mungyeong, in North Gyeongsang Province.

The tourist monorail runs 3.6 kilometers offering views from the Baekdudaegan Mountains in North Korea to Jirisan.

The 10 billion won project is built at Mount Dan, near the Mungyeongsaejae pass and reaches the summit at the Mungyeong Gliding Site.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The monorail operates 10 eight-seat cars at the upper and lower platforms. After boarding at the lower platform, the 35-minute trip to the summit offers spectacular views of the Baekdudaegan.

The steep incline and a section that goes up and down along a rock wall provide an experience as thrilling as a rollercoaster.

At the summit, there are various attractions and rest areas, including six rail sleds, 16 auto camping sites and mountain bike trails.