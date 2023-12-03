Korea Destinations: Daegu Transforms Streets with Festive Lights for Year-End Celebrations

Daegu Metropolitan City has illuminated 17 major streets, enhancing the city’s nighttime ambiance.

Milky Way lights and ball lights have been illuminated along the tree-lined road in front of the National Debt Compensation Movement Memorial Park in Jung-gu, marking the beginning of the festive lighting on December 1.

This display aims to create a beautiful nighttime cityscape for residents and visitors alike.

The light show will extend beyond Jung-gu, with Milky Way lights gracing roadsides throughout the city, including Chilgok Jungang-daero in Buk-gu and Seo-gu Greenway, providing diverse attractions across Daegu.