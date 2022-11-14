Image: E-World/Starlight Festival
Korea Destinations: Daegu’s E-World Starlight Festival

Daegu’s E-World Theme Park comes alive with 10 million lights for a beautiful light show and night view of the city from 83 Tower.

The festival this year gets underway on November 19th and runs through February 28, 2023 under the theme “Winter Sweet Village”.

The lighting event begins at 5 p.m. daily.

Admission costs can be found on the park homepage which is in Korean but translatable.

Event Details

When: November 19, 2022 – February 28, 2023

Time: Mon-Thurs 5 pm to 9 pm, Fri-Sun 5 pm to 10 pm

Location: E-World 200, Duryugongwon-ro, Dalseo-gu, Daegu

Website: www.eworld.kr (Korean only)

