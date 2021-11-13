Image: E-World/Starlight Festival
Korea Destinations: Daegu’s E-World Starlight Festival

Haps Staff

Daegu’s E-World Theme Park comes alive with 10 million lights for a beautiful light show and night view of the city from 83 Tower.

The festival this year gets underway on November 20th and runs through February 22, 2022 under the theme “Miracle Winter Nights”.

The lighting event begins at 5 p.m. daily.

Admission costs can be found on the park homepage which is in Korean but translatable.

Event Details

When: November 20, 2021 – February 22, 2022

Time: Mon-Thurs 5 pm to 9 pm, Fri-Sun 5 pm to 10 pm

Location: E-World 200, Duryugongwon-ro, Dalseo-gu, Daegu

Website: www.eworld.kr (Korean only)

