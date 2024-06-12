Korea Destinations: Discover Historical Fortresses and Scenic Views in Tongyeong and Geoje

In June, embark on a journey to explore historical mountain fortresses, each a site of fierce battles in Korean history.

Tongyeong Dangpo Shrine

For a unique perspective on the stunning Tongyeong sea, visit the lesser-known Dangpo Shrine.

Built in 1490 during the reign of King Seongjong, Dangpo Fortress served as a naval base under the direct control of Tajeongyeong until the late Joseon Dynasty. It was briefly occupied by Japanese forces during the invasions of Korea in 1592 but was heroically recaptured by General Yi Sun-sin in the Battle of Dangpo.

The climb to Dangpo Castle, though steep, is worth the effort for the breathtaking view of the open sea of Tongyeong. After a 10-15 minute ascent, the castle walls and verdant grass come into view, offering a serene backdrop.

This location is famous for its picturesque scenery, notably featured in the film “C’est Si Bon.”

At sunset, the cobalt sea and the crimson-tinted horizon create a mesmerizing, watercolor-like vista, perfect for that Instagram moment.

Destination Information: Dangpo Shrine: 52 Dangpo-gil, Tongyeong-si, Gyeongsangnam-do

Geoje Gujoraseong Fortress

Perched on a hill behind Gujora Port, the departure point for cruises to Oedo, lies the historic Gujoraseong Fortress. Constructed in 1490 during the reign of King Seongjong, this fortress was initially built to fend off Japanese invasions and served as an outpost for Jiseopseong Fortress. It was later moved to Jorapo Jinji in 1604 and subsequently relocated to its current position in Gujora.

Visitors can easily reach Gujora Castle by following the Saetbaramsori Road, marked by an arch-shaped sign near the shopping street across from Gujora Port parking lot. The path to the fortress winds through charming neighborhood alleys and a dense bamboo forest. While some parts of the walls and the Ongseong Fortress have been restored, ongoing repairs are gradually preserving the entire structure.

At Gujora Castle, you will find photo spots, including a bench offering a panoramic view of Gujora Beach on the left and Gujora Port on the right. Capturing a photo from this vantage point provides a cherished memory of the serene and historical beauty of Geoje.

Destination Information: Gujora Fortress: Saetbaramsori Road, Geoje