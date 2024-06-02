Korea Destinations: Discover the Scenic Beauty of Geumgye Country:

Jisepojinseong Fortress in Irun-myeon in Geoje has become a popular tourist destination, especially now as lavender is now in full bloom.

According to Geoje City, Jisepojinseong Fortress, a granary-style fortress from the Joseon Dynasty built to defend against Japanese invasions, is situated behind Seonchang Village in Irun-myeon.

The city has transformed approximately 33,000 square meters of land within the fortress into a stunning flower garden, attracting numerous visitors.

The Geoje Jisepojinseong Flower Garden offers a spectacular display of seasonal flowers.

From May to June, visitors can enjoy vibrant flower viewing under warm sunlight, relax with panoramic sea views, and explore the renowned lavender fields.

The unique appeal of Geoje lies in the expansive, 33,000-square-meter lavender garden, where purple blooms sway gracefully.

Alongside lavender and coreopsis, which start blooming in May, a variety of seasonal flowers, such as verbena and hydrangeas in summer and chrysanthemums in fall, continue to draw visitors throughout the year.