Image: Geoje City
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Discover the Scenic Beauty of Geumgye Country:

By Haps Staff

Jisepojinseong Fortress in Irun-myeon in Geoje has become a popular tourist destination, especially now as lavender is now in full bloom.

According to Geoje City, Jisepojinseong Fortress, a granary-style fortress from the Joseon Dynasty built to defend against Japanese invasions, is situated behind Seonchang Village in Irun-myeon.

The city has transformed approximately 33,000 square meters of land within the fortress into a stunning flower garden, attracting numerous visitors.

Image: Geoje City

The Geoje Jisepojinseong Flower Garden offers a spectacular display of seasonal flowers.

From May to June, visitors can enjoy vibrant flower viewing under warm sunlight, relax with panoramic sea views, and explore the renowned lavender fields.

The unique appeal of Geoje lies in the expansive, 33,000-square-meter lavender garden, where purple blooms sway gracefully.

Alongside lavender and coreopsis, which start blooming in May, a variety of seasonal flowers, such as verbena and hydrangeas in summer and chrysanthemums in fall, continue to draw visitors throughout the year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea in Photos: Poppies in Bloom in Miyrang

Sacheon City Library Set to Open June 1st

Participate in the 2024 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival: “Hanging a Hope Lantern”

Hadong-gun’s Summer Festival Moves to June

Korea Destinations: Traditions Stay Alive at the Gangneung Danoje Festival

Discover Geoje in June With a Celebration of Nature and Festivals

The Latest

Busan Rises to 14th in Global Smart City Ranking

부산시 또 상승, 세계 지능형(스마트)도시 평가 14위

Korea in Photos: Poppies in Bloom in Miyrang

Genesis BB.Q to Raise Chicken Prices by 6.3% from June 4

What’s On in Busan: June 3 – June 9

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Comes to Gwangalli Beach in June

Busan
broken clouds
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
72 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 