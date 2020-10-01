Korea Destinations: Dongpirang Wall Painting Village To Be Transformed This Fall

Known as Korea’s Montmarte, Dongpirang, a small village located in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang province is about to get a major makeover.

The popular tourist attraction is set to get a large-scale facelift of existing murals and a complete transformation of seven popular areas where tourists gather most.

Eight teams, including a group of foreign artists, will help install sculptures and paint new murals to bring a new atmosphere to the village.

The makeover is expected to take three weeks, from October 5th through the 25th.

Known as the “Cliff of the East”, the tiny village which was restored in 2006 has about 53 families living in the area which is located behind Joongang Market in Joongang-dong.