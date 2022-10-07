Korea Destinations: Dukbang Park Cosmos Buckwheat Autumn Flowers in Full Bloom

Cosmos and buckwheat flowers are starting to bloom in Dukbang Park, Gohyeon-myeon, Namhae-gun, and it is expected to provide pleasant autumn sights to residents and tourists.

In Dukbang Park in Cheon-dong, Gohyeon-myeon, a flower complex of 5,000 m2 of cosmos and buckwheat has been established, and around this time of the year, many residents and tourists are enjoying memories of autumn.

An official from Gohyeon-myeon said, “I hope you enjoy the atmosphere of autumn flowers and at the same time enjoy the healing course of Gohyeon by taking a walk in Dukbang Park with the autumn sky.“

The flower fields in Dukbang Park are expected to reach their peak in the first and second weeks of October.