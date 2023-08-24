Korea Destinations: Duryu Park Baseball Stadium Reborn as a Citizens Plaza in Daegu

Daegu Metropolitan City has transformed the dated Duryu Baseball Stadium, established back in 1981, into a vibrant citizen square, with plans to unveil it to the public in time for the Daegu Chimaek Festival scheduled for August 30th.

Over the course of four years, spanning from June 2019 to August 2023, Daegu Metropolitan City has invested a substantial KRW 16.6 billion, drawn from city expenses, into reshaping the Duryu Baseball Stadium into a versatile space suitable for hosting events and festivals, such as the Daegu Chimaek Festival and the Gwandeung Festival.

The primary aim is to provide residents with a downtown oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation.

The former Duryu Baseball Stadium, marred by inadequate drainage, was seldom used by the citizens outside of special events and celebrations. This ambitious project is geared towards revitalizing the space as a park and cultural hub, fostering a sense of healing within the community.

At the core of the revitalization is the creation of an expansive lawn plaza, designed to exude a refreshing ambiance and offer a visually welcoming focal point within Duryu Park.

This main plaza intends to provide diverse experiences for the city’s residents and establish itself as a landmark facility within the park.

One standout feature is the floor fountain, destined to provide respite from Daegu’s sweltering summers, and it’s poised to become the largest of its kind in both Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, affording many residents an enjoyable escape from the heat.

The project also includes the establishment of a picnic area, facilitating year-round outings for families, couples, and friends to savor picnics paired with the ever-popular chicken and beer.

Moreover, a health zone has been incorporated, aimed at improving the well-being of the city’s inhabitants. The overall goal is to create a multifaceted cultural space that caters to the needs of both inner satisfaction and external leisure.

To enhance the convenience of park users, new restroom facilities have been constructed, and a stream has been thoughtfully designed, utilizing a pond with a storied history.

Additionally, connecting bridges and deck ramps have been installed to ensure that the public square is easily accessible to those with mobility challenges.