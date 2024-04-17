Image: E-World homepage
Korea Destinations: E-World Tulip Travel in Daegu

By Haps Staff

E-World in Daegu is hosting the Tulip Garden, spanning 2,000 pyeong this month through to April 25.

You can explore the newly renovated Dynamic Hill and Romantic Hill, transformed into European-style embroidery parks adorned with tulips.

Also at the park, the tulips at Magic World and Juju Farm, create picture-perfect moments during the Tulip Festival.

With over 10 million tulips, the park provides a stunning backdrop for exhilarating rides, including Korea’s first 360-degree mega swing and over 30 other attractions.

Celebrating the 29th anniversary of E-World’s opening, they are also hosting a large fireworks show on April 27th at 8 p.m. as part of the “E-WORLD IN THE STARS” event.

