Image: Gyeongnam province
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Embrace the Beauty of Fall With 18 Must-Visit Destinations in Gyeongnam

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Province invites you to savor the enchanting beauty of autumn with its selection of 18 remarkable travel destinations.

As Chuseok, the Korean harvest festival, approaches, Gyeongnam unveils its picturesque spots, offering endless opportunities to embrace the charm of the season.

    1. Photographers’ Delight — Jinhae Water Environment Ecological Park (Changwon): A serene reservoir adorned with vibrant maple leaves.
    2. Forest Gem — Wolasan Forest (JInju): A forest welfare facility where the forest’s value shines like a precious jewel.
    3. Night Magic at Dipirang — Dipirang (Tongyeong): A night view exhibition featuring ever-changing murals transformed into media art.
    4. Forest Retreat — Sacheon Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest (Sacheon): A forest bath with phytoncide-rich air, perfect for families.
    5. Art and Autumn — Clayarch Gimhae Art Museum (Gimhae): A fusion of art and autumn with maple-lined walking trails.
    6. Silver Grass Splendor — Jaeyaksan Silver Grass (Milyang): Witness autumn silver grass and wetlands with easy hiking paths.
    7. Summit Vista — Panoramic Cable Car (Geoje): Enjoy a 360-degree autumn mountain view from the glass cabin.
    8. Forest Haven — Forest (Yangsan): Breathe in the crisp mountain air and savor the autumn scenery with wellness programs.
    9. Rich Heritage — Sotbawi Rock & Jeongamru (Uiryeong): Explore legends of endless wealth and the Namgang River’s beauty.
    10. Outdoor Adventure — Ipgok County Park (Haman): Discover a wide range of experiences, including a suspension bridge and more.
    11. Hiking Wonderland — Hwawangsan Mountain (Changnyeong): Ideal for family hikes, offering autumn leaves and silver grass.
    12. Dinosaur Extravaganza — Danghangpo Tourist Site (Goseong): Dive into a world of dinosaurs with parades and 5D theaters.
    13. German Village — German Village & Expatriate to Germany Exhibition Hall (Namhae): Experience a piece of Germany in Korea.
    14. Autumn Palace — Samseong Palace & Hoenamjae Forest Path (Hadong): Marvel at colorful autumn leaves and a mystical lake.
    15. Maple-Lined Road — Bammeorijae Red Maple Road (Sancheong): Drive along maple-lined roads or savor the season’s colors.
    16. Thousand-Year Forest — Sanglim Park (Hamyang): The oldest artificial forest in Korea, perfect for autumn tranquility.
    17. Asta Chrysanthemum Splendor — Wind Hill (Geochang): Purple Asta chrysanthemums set against a picturesque backdrop.
    18. Media Art Adventure — Hapcheon Film Theme Park (Hapcheon): Immerse yourself in history and attractions through media art.

       

      Image: Gyeongnam province
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Uzbek National Heroically Rescues Restaurant Owner During Fire in Yangsan

Daeseong-dong Ancient Tombs Gain UNESCO World Heritage Status in Gimhae City

Korea Destinations: Five Islands to Visit This Fall

200 Room Premium Resort to be Built in Tongyeong

Jinju City’s 28th ‘Citizen’s Day’ Event to Showcase Grand Celebrations on October 10

6th Gimhae International Children’s Theater Festival to Showcase Diverse Performances

The Latest

Uzbek National Heroically Rescues Restaurant Owner During Fire in Yangsan

Busan’s Brand Pop-up Exhibition Continues at LCT X The Sky

McDonald’s Introduces Voice-Guided Self Service Kiosks

2023 Busan International Architecture Festival Gets Underway

Unlocking Accessibility: Making BNB Transfers Easier for Beginners

Power Outage Affects 20,000 Households in Nam-gu

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
94 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 