Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Unique Boat Ride at Yongji Park in Changwon

The city of Changwon announced that it will offer a 20% discount for riders on its moving boats, a boat-type leisure facility in Yongji Park in Uichang-gu until the end of the month.

According to the city, as of the 6th, the number of moving boat users is 99,000 and the average number of visitors is 300 to 400 per week.

It has been a popular tourist attraction in the city since its opening in September 2017.

The moving boat is an electric-charged boat that can be moved in any direction without the need for a rower and up to eight people can ride at once.

The fee for a 30-minute ride is 20,000 won for four people, depending on the number of passengers and time. With the 20% discount rate until the 31st of this month, the 20,000 won fee will be discounted to 16,000 won.

Hours of operation are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 pm. Mondays and Tuesdays are closed.

“I hope you will forget the heat for a while enjoying a fantastic music fountain on a moving boat at Yongji Park, a resting place in the city center this summer,” Kim Eun-ja, director of tourism at Changwon City said.