Image: Hapcheon-gun
Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Cool Walk in Jeongyang Wetland Ecological Park

By Haps Staff

The Jeongyang Wetland Ecological Park in Hapcheon-gun, known for its rich water resources and lush wetlands near the Hwanggang River, has introduced a new feature to enhance visitor comfort amidst rising temperatures caused by global warming.

Hapcheon County recently unveiled a cooling fog system on the wooden deck at the park. which spans 112 meters and is equipped with 150 nozzles at 75cm intervals.

The system’s operation hours and intervals will be adjusted based on prevailing weather conditions.

This addition aims to provide a more enjoyable experience for both ecological researchers and regular visitors who frequent the Jeongyang Wetland Ecological Park to take in its natural beauty.

