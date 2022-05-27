Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Discounted Temple Stay at One of 13 Locations Around South Korea

The Korean Buddhist Cultural Foundation will hold a ‘Temple Stay Program for Foreigners’ to introduce Korean traditional culture to foreigners staying in Korea through October 30 at 13 different locations around the country.

Temple stay programs take place all across the nation, designed to combine the beauty of the Korean countryside with the rich history and culture of Korea and Korean Buddhism.

There are many different experiences to be had at a temple stay, but most include a temple tour, tea time with Sunim (a Korean Buddhist monk), and a taste of temple culture.

The programs cost 30,000 won for the overnight experience.

For more information and reservations, you can click here.

Program Information

Eligibility

First come, first served — 430 foreigners

Reservation Period

Through October 29, 2022.

Event Period

Through October 30, 2022

Fee (Special Offer)

1 Overnight 30,000won

Temple Information

Region Temple Name Seoul Bongeunsa, Hwagyesa, Myogaksa Gangwon Naksansa Chungbuk Guinsa Jeonbuk Naesosa, Seonunsa Jeonnam Mihwangsa, Baekyangsa, Hwaeomsa Busan Beomeosa Daegu Donghwasa Gyeongnam Haeinsa Gyeongbuk Jikjisa, Golgulsa

Reservation availability may vary from temple to temple.

Needs

ARC( Alien Registration Card), ISID (International Student Identity Card)

Gift

Pencil Case