Image: Temple Stay Korea
Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Discounted Temple Stay at One of 13 Locations Around South Korea

Haps Staff

The Korean Buddhist Cultural Foundation will hold a ‘Temple Stay Program for Foreigners’ to introduce Korean traditional culture to foreigners staying in Korea through October 30 at 13 different locations around the country.

Temple stay programs take place all across the nation, designed to combine the beauty of the Korean countryside with the rich history and culture of Korea and Korean Buddhism.

There are many different experiences to be had at a temple stay, but most include a temple tour, tea time with Sunim (a Korean Buddhist monk), and a taste of temple culture.

The programs cost 30,000 won for the overnight experience.

For more information and reservations, you can click here.

Program Information

Eligibility

First come, first served — 430 foreigners

Reservation Period

Through October 29, 2022.

Event Period

Through October 30, 2022

Fee (Special Offer)

1 Overnight 30,000won

Temple Information

Region

Temple Name

Seoul

Bongeunsa, Hwagyesa, Myogaksa

Gangwon

Naksansa

Chungbuk

Guinsa

Jeonbuk

Naesosa, Seonunsa

Jeonnam

Mihwangsa, Baekyangsa, Hwaeomsa

Busan

Beomeosa

Daegu

Donghwasa

Gyeongnam

Haeinsa

Gyeongbuk

Jikjisa, Golgulsa

Reservation availability may vary from temple to temple.

Needs

ARC( Alien Registration Card), ISID (International Student Identity Card)

Gift

Pencil Case

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

