Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Feast of Butterflies and Flowers at the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival

Hampyeong-gun, in Jeollanam-do is holding the 25th Hampyeong Butterfly Festival with the theme of ‘Sounds of Opening Spring, Hampyeong Butterfly Festival’.

One of the country’s best spring festivals, the ‘Hampyeong Butterfly Festival’ will be held for 10 days from the 28th to May 7th at Hampyeong Expo Park and town areas.

The opening ceremony to announce the start of the festival will be held on the 28th at 9 am with an outdoor butterfly flying event, and the opening ceremony will be held at the main stage at 7 pm on the same day with about 2,500 people in attendance.

As a celebratory performance for the opening, singer Kim Yeon-ja, the main character of the hit song ‘Amor Party’, will perform. The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.

At this Butterfly Festival, you can see 400,000 colorful flowers of 33 species including Sharpinia and various butterflies in one place. Here, a rich experience program is also prepared, which is expected to captivate the five senses of the audience.

The butterfly representing this year’s festival is the ‘swallowtail butterfly’, and the strong fertility and activity of the swallowtail butterfly, the symbol of Hampyeong-gun, symbolizes the endless development and prosperity of the people of the county.

Richer experience programs are attracting more attention than ever. In the central plaza of the Expo Park, there are outdoor butterfly flying experiences, grassy butterflies and insects making, mudfish catching in the ecological wetland, making friends with cute animals, going out to a cow farm, and experiencing barley and pea charring.

In particular, outdoor butterfly flying is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and is held once on weekdays (14:00) and twice on weekends (11:00 and 14:00) for families with infants and children (50 teams per session) during the festival period.

There are also various exhibitions where you can enjoy the beauty of nature. In the Succulent Plant Hall, 3,000 specimens of 650 species, such as succulent cacti and agave, are exhibited.

There are also places that are newly introduced through remodeling. They are the Eco-Friendly Agriculture Hall, Butterfly/Insect Ecology Hall, and Butterfly/Insect Specimen Exhibition Hall.

In the Eco-Friendly Agriculture Hall, tropical fruit trees are planted, and 180 kinds of crops such as corn, pepper, and watermelon are displayed, and a rare pumpkin tunnel is created. The exhibition hall has world rare butterfly and insect specimens and insect VR media experience facilities.

In the theme video hall VR experience center, you can experience 12 types of VR, including roller coasters and future bikes, and 2 types of AR, including clay shooting and soccer.

An agricultural special product exhibition and sales center will also be operated to increase the income of the county and to revitalize the local economy. 28 booths will be opened for farmers and farming association corporations with addresses in the jurisdiction, where they can meet excellent agricultural specialties and processed products.

During the festival, filming for the KBS National Singing Contest Hampyeong-gun is also scheduled. The preliminary screening will be held on May 4th at 1 pm at the Theme Theater in the Expo Park, and 15 teams will be selected to advance to the finals after the first and second rounds of screening.

The recording of the finals will be held on May 6th at 3 pm on the special stage of the Hampyeong Automobile Theater where the Butterfly Festival will be held.

For tourists visiting Hampyeong, a discount market is permanently operated at the Hampyeong Cheonji Traditional Market during the festival period, and a special exhibition, ‘Landscape and Empathy’ is held at the County Museum of Art.

In celebration of the month of family, the theater company Yeoni’s ‘New Peppajeon’ Madanggeuk will be held on May 7 at 2 pm, and the ‘Butterfly Festival National Art Contest’ targeting 500 kindergarteners and elementary, middle, and high school students nationwide will be held on May 5. It will be held at 10:30 am on the 3rd of the month at the festival site.

Hampyeong livestock products tasting event will also be held. You can sample Hampyeong Cheonji Korean beef (May 5), a Korean pork dish (May 6), and smoked duck (May 7).

In addition, the ‘Golden Bat Ecology Exhibition Hall’ (36-13, Gonjae-ro, Hampyeong-eup) displays a golden bat sculpture using 162 kg of pure gold.

At night, the festival grounds are dazzling with beautiful night scenery lights. The whole area of ​​the Expo Park is decorated with flowers at night, and you can see the Expo Park in a different way embroidered with colorful lights.

A program to revitalize the local economy by attracting tourists to stay is also prepared. A mobile treasure hunt program linking towns and festivals is also conducted.

In addition, ‘Hampyeong Drive-in Theater’, where you can watch movies in your car after dinner time, is also expected to gain popularity as it is adjacent to the event venue. New movies are released every week, and it is gaining popularity as a non-face-to-face cultural attraction.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of tourists during the festival, KTX stops at Hampyeong Station. Departing from Yongsan Station, 3 down-bound lines, and 3 departures from Mokpo Station and 3 up-bound lines stop at Hampyeong Station.