Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Spectacular Summer Trip to Sacheon

By Haps Staff

Sacheon-si in Gyeongnam Proivince is gaining attention as a premier leisure camping destination, offering a blend of leisure sports, history, culture, and tourism.

The city boasts several attractions that are drawing summer vacationers from across the country.

The Sacheon Sea Cable Car offers breathtaking views of the sea, mountains, and sky, while Gyeongnam’s only aquarium and the Sacheon Eye Ferris wheel have become new landmarks. These attractions have cemented Sacheon’s reputation as a top summer vacation spot.

The Sacheon Sea Cable Car is Korea’s first marine cable car, connecting islands, the sea, and mountains. Opened in April 2018, it was designed with development and preservation in mind, minimizing environmental damage and offering stunning views of the Hallyeo Waterway and surrounding areas.

The newly opened Sacheon Eye Ferris wheel, standing 72 meters tall, provides panoramic views of the Sacheon Sea from its 25th floor. This landmark, opened on May 26, 2023, has quickly become popular, attracting about 1,000 visitors on weekends.

Sacheon also features various tourist attractions such as the Bito Leisure National Camping Site, Namildae Beach, Samcheonpo Bridge Park Musical Fountain, the Seven-Colored Rainbow Coastal Road, the Marine Fishing Park, the Wine Gallery, and the Changseon Samcheonpo Bridge. These spots make Sacheon-si the ultimate marine resort city.

The Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest, filled with over 40-year-old cypress trees, offers a 39.4-hectare area where families can enjoy health-boosting phytoncides and various recreational activities. The forest includes lodging facilities, a camping deck, a table tennis court, a children’s water park, a forest playground, and a forest exploration trail.

Namildae Beach, the top summer resort in Sacheon, will be open from July 5 to August 18. Known for its clear waters, soft sands, and surrounding lush forests, it is a perfect destination for families and couples. The beach features various sports activities and essential amenities.

The Samcheonpo Bridge Park Music Fountain operates from July 2 to September 1, providing a cool and romantic escape with its spectacular fountain shows set to popular music.

Aramaru Aquarium, the only large aquarium in Gyeongnam, opened on July 23, 2021. It features a 4,000-ton water tank and showcases 400 species of rare animals, offering unique experiences like an undersea tunnel, a coral reef forest, and various interactive exhibits.

The Ocean Fishing Park is ideal for fishing enthusiasts and families, offering a serene environment and amenities for a perfect day out.

Finally, the Wine Gallery, located in a remodeled train tunnel, offers a cultural experience with Sacheon’s specialty pear wine and various art exhibitions. It hosts the Sacheon Daerae Wine Festival every August, blending culture, art, and the joy of wine tasting.

