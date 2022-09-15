Image: Gyeongnam Province
Korea Destinations: Enjoy an Autumn Festival With Robots in Robot Land

Haps Staff

The ‘Mysterious Robot Land, an autumn festival, will be held for two months from September 17th to November 27th at Masan Robotland Theme Park in Gyeongnam province.

This festival uses a variety of sculptures to create the atmosphere of an autumn festival and a Halloween festival

The autumn chrysanthemum  Asta Chrysanthemum’, and the Mysterious Garden‘ are decorated with LED  lights, and the Halloween Cemetery‘ decorated with pumpkins, skulls, and tombstones provide a fun atmosphere.

In addition, it plans to lead a colorful autumn festival by introducing new performances such as theatrical performances of  ‘The Great Adventure of Cowardly Robo‘, tarot and caricature booths, and street performances.

In particular, in October, various robot contents that can only be found in Robot Land, such as the Titan Show‘, ‘Robot Sale Festa‘, ‘Drone Show‘, and ‘Robot Wagon Parad’ will be introduced in a variety of waysFor children, this festival is a great opportunity to develop interest and creativity in robots.

Robot Land Theme Park holds seasonal events throughout the yearThe ‘ Spring Festival ‘, where you can enjoy various spring atmospheres such as cherry blossom sculptures with robots, the  Summer Festival‘ where you can enjoy water play and a water gun festival,  and the Winter Festivalwhere you can enjoy smelt fishing and Christmas.

Various discount events such as affiliate card discounts, discounts for the disabled, discounts for senior citizens, discounts for people of national merit, and birthday discounts are in progress

For more information, visit the Robot Land website (robot-land.co.kr).

