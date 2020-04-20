Korea Destinations: Enjoy Beautiful Nature From Home With Gayasan TV

Gayasan National Park in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do has begun broadcasting videos from the scenic nature of the park on its YouTube Channel.

As the park has discouraged people from visiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, their office has begun introducing the ecology and beautiful nature, including spring flowers, drone footage from the park and landmarks within the park.

Featuring the highest peak, Sangwangbong Peak at 1,430 meters above sea level, Gayasan Mountain stretches along the border of Gyeongsangnam-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do for approximately 76 kilometers.

Gayasan Mountain was designated as National Park No. 9 due to its breathtaking scenery on October 13, 1972. Gayasan Mountain is known to offer one of the best scenic views in the country and also as the home of Haeinsa Temple according to visitkorea.com.

To watch the video, you can click here.