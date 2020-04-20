Image: Chris M Bacon/Pixabay
Korea Destinations: Enjoy Beautiful Nature From Home With Gayasan TV

Haps Staff

Gayasan National Park in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do has begun broadcasting videos from the scenic nature of the park on its YouTube Channel.

As the park has discouraged people from visiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, their office has begun introducing the ecology and beautiful nature, including spring flowers, drone footage from the park and landmarks within the park.

Featuring the highest peak, Sangwangbong Peak at 1,430 meters above sea level, Gayasan Mountain stretches along the border of Gyeongsangnam-do and Gyeongsangbuk-do for approximately 76 kilometers.

Gayasan Mountain was designated as National Park No. 9 due to its breathtaking scenery on October 13, 1972. Gayasan Mountain is known to offer one of the best scenic views in the country and also as the home of Haeinsa Temple according to visitkorea.com.

To watch the video, you can click here.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Lotte Hotel Adds its Popular Salad Box to its Drive Through Menu Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has added the first-floor Lounge's Salad Box to its existing drive-through menu service.
Read more

Where to Enjoy Taco Tuesday in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan also has a couple of options for those looking to get their Taco Tuesday fix.
Read more

Enjoy Baked Daetong-bap, A Specialty Dish in Hadong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Seongnam, a local restaurant in Cheonghak-gol, developed the dish by grilling the stalks, instead of the traditional way where they boil them to make the unique dish a local specialty.
Read more

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
KFC and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.
Read more

