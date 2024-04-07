Korea Destinations: Enjoy Colorful Spring Flowers at Dokbongsan Well-being Park

To welcome the warm spring, colorful spring flowers are catching the attention of visitors at Dokbongsan Well-being Park (1005-17 Sangdong-dong) in Geoje-si, which has been renovated.

Geoje City Parks Department has created a spring flower garden in the park plaza and walkway with 100,000 flowers of 10 types, including tulips, daisies, anemones, ranunculus, muscari, and bamboo, which symbolize spring and can be enjoyed until the end of April.

The Parks Department purchases flower seeds and bulbs every year and sows and cultivates them directly in a 5,000㎡ seedling field, thereby reducing the budget for purchasing seedlings and using them to create various landscapes.