Korea Destinations: Enjoy Forest Recreation Facilities This Summer in Gyeongnam

Gyeongnam province has invested KRW 26.7 billion in 13 projects to enhance forest recreation facilities and improve the residents’ quality of life through the utilization of forest resources.

This initiative comes in response to the growing demand for diverse forest recreation options and the increasing preference for customized forest welfare services.

The province has introduced 22 natural recreation forests as representative forest recreation facilities, including Yongjibong National Recreation Forest in Gimhae-si, Wolasan Natural Recreation Forest in Jinju-si, Doraejae Natural Recreation Forest in Milyang-si, and Jagulsan Natural Recreation Forest in Uiryeong-gun, which were newly opened last year.

Currently, 3 out of 17 public natural recreation forests are in operation. Last year, the number of forest recreation facility users reached 1,419,000, marking a significant 198% increase from the previous year.

Reservations for natural recreation forests in the province can be made through the integrated reservation system called ‘Forest Trip e’ (www.foresttrip.go.kr).

Geumwonsan Natural Recreation Forest, operated by the provincial government, prioritizes local residents, aiming to foster their attachment and pride. It offers various forest recreational benefits such as a contract system (50% discount), reduced facility usage fees (15% discount), two guest rooms, and forest concerts.

Daeunsan Natural Recreation Forest in Yangsan-si, Yongchu Natural Recreation Forest in Hamyang-gun, Geumwonsan Mountain Natural Recreation Forest in Geochang-gun, and Odosan Natural Recreation Forest in Hapcheon-gun are notable natural recreational forests known for their picturesque valleys and landscapes. Namhae-gun Natural Recreation Forest, Sacheon City Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest, and Hadong Pyeonbaek Natural Recreation Forest are selected as representative facilities.

Additionally, there are forest recreation facilities that provide various experiences and service benefits in a single location.

The “Anti-aging Natural Recreation Forest” in Geochang-gun features the nation’s first Y-shaped suspension bridge, a monorail, and an aerial rope movement facility (zipline). The “Wild Ginseng Recreation Valley” and “Daebongsan Natural Recreation Forest” in Hamyang-gun, as well as the “Wolasan Natural Recreation Forest” in Jinju-si, have gained significant popularity by offering opportunities to enjoy forest recreation in urban areas.

Furthermore, the province is actively promoting forest culture. With the revision of the Recreation Act on April 11, 2023, the required forest area for creating a natural recreation forest will be reduced to 2/3 of the current level.

The relaxed area standards for healing forests in urban areas will also contribute to expanding forest recreation facilities, aiming to realize forest welfare and enhance the evening life experience.