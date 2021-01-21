Korea Destinations: Enjoy Magical Sunsets at Silan Coastal Road

Silan Coast Road in Sacheon City in Gyeongsangnam-do has long been considered one of the best places to watch the sunset in South Korea.

The city of Sacheon has announced that it nearly completed a coastal circumference path that will blend the harmony of nature with the magnificent sunsets.

The 3.3 billion won project will link Samcheonpo Bridge Park with Silan Park via a 339-meter walking bridge with nearby footpaths and landscape lighting.

Tourist facilities for the convenience of visitors will also be installed, including a tourist board, benches, pagodas, and an entry plaza.

The nighttime lights along the bridge will also give an impression of walking through an illuminated forest path.

The project is expected to be finished this April.