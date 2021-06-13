Image: Sancheong-gun
Korea Destinations: Enjoy Rafting This Summer at Gyeongho River in Sancheong-gun

Take a break from the heat this summer while enjoying rafting surrounded by splendid nature in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam province.

Considered one of the best rafting areas in the country, Gyeongho River features clean Jirisan Valley water which provides fast water currents and offers splendid natural scenery.

Different courses are available by difficulty level with the highlight being the 12-kilometer course from the rafting town board station in Sancheong-gun to the bottom of Eocheon Bridge in Oeseong-ri, Sinan-myeon.

A variety of package tours are available and are on sale ranging from 25,000 won to 62,000 won.

Facilities have been updated and modernized and lifejackets are provided.

A variety of other outdoor sports are available, including survival games and ATV experiences.

For more information, you can check out here, though the information is in Korean-only.

