Korea Destinations: Enjoy Rafting This Summer at Gyeongho River in Sancheong-gun

Take a break from the heat this summer while enjoying rafting surrounded by splendid nature in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam province.

Gyeongho River is considered one of the best places to enjoy rafting in the summer with its beautiful scenery and clean water quality which provides fast water flow.

Different courses are available by difficulty level with the highlight being the 8-kilometer course from the rafting town board station in Sancheong-gun to the bottom of Eocheon Bridge in Oeseong-ri, Sinan-myeon.

A variety of package tours are available and are on sale ranging from 25,000 won to 62,000 won.

Facilities have been updated and modernized and lifejackets are provided.

A variety of other outdoor sports are available, including survival games and ATV experiences.

For more information, you can check out here, though the information is in Korean-only.