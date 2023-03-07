Image: Gurye Sansuyu Festival website
Korea Destinations: Enjoy Spring at the Gurye Sansuyu Festival

The week-long Gurye Sansuyu Festival returns for its 24th year in the Jirisan Hot Springs area in Sandong-myeon, Gurye-gun, Jeollanam-do.

The festival focuses on sansuyu, a yellow dogwood flower that blooms in the area which brings thousands of spring lovers to the region to bask in the mountain fresh air.

Other highlights of the festival include arts and music events, a dozen hands-on experience booths and local products like sansuyu tea tasting and a snack exhibition.

The festival runs from March 11th through the 19th.

Festival Information

Dates: March 11-19

Location: Jirisan Hot Springs, Sandong-myeon, Gurye-gun, Jeollanam-do

Address: 45, Sanggwan 1-gil, Gurye-gun, Jeollanam-do

Admission: Free

 

