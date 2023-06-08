Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Charms of Ulleungdo Island

Nestled in North Gyeongsang Province, Ulleungdo Island stands as the ninth-largest island in Korea, boasting a distinct charm that sets it apart from other destinations.

Accessible only by ship, this volcanic island offers a one-of-a-kind experience for travelers seeking an extraordinary adventure.

Here are five reasons to visit Ulleungdo and embark on a truly unique journey.

Breathtaking Natural Beauty

Ulleungdo Island boasts many picturesque landscapes, including the enchanting Coastal Road, the tranquil Nari Basin, the Dokdo Observatory, and Bongnae Falls.

Each of these locations showcases the island’s pristine natural beauty, providing visitors with unforgettable vistas and photo opportunities.

Rich Natural and Historical Heritage

Referred to as the “Galapagos of Korea,” Ulleungdo Island stands out for its well-preserved natural environment, teeming with rare and endangered species of animals and plants.

It offers a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the island’s diverse flora and fauna.

Ulleungdo also serves as a gateway to Dokdo, one of the many prides of Korea.

Known for its disputed sovereignty, Dokdo holds immense cultural and historical value. Visitors can delve into the rich history surrounding this symbolic islet and gain a deeper understanding of its significance.

An Abundance of Exciting Activities

Ulleungdo Island provides an array of exciting activities that allow visitors to immerse themselves in the island’s beauty.

Adventurers can hop aboard the Tae-ha Monorail or take a ride on the Dokdo Observatory Cable Car, savoring breathtaking views while indulging in exciting outdoor experiences.

Driving along the scenic Coastal Road offers a picturesque journey featuring the beautiful Korean coastline.

Gastronomic Delights

Food enthusiasts will find themselves sampling an abundance of fresh seafood, which the island is renowned for and offers a wide array of delectable dining options.

A must-try delicacy is the Dokdo shrimp, which can only be caught near Ulleungdo. The freshness and uniqueness of this local specialty make it a true gastronomic delight that can be savored exclusively on the island.

Ideal Weather Conditions

Ulleungdo Island enjoys a rare maritime climate within Korea. Even in winter, the temperature rarely drops below 0°C, while summers remain pleasantly mild, with temperatures not exceeding 24°C.

The island’s moderate climate, coupled with minimal temperature fluctuations between day and night, makes it one of the mildest destinations in the country, ensuring comfortable and enjoyable visits year-round.

For travelers seeking an extraordinary and unforgettable experience, Ulleungdo Island is a must-visit destination that promises to leave a lasting impression.