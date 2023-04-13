DCIM100MEDIADJI_0953.JPG
Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Feast of Spring Flowers at Dokbongsan Well-being Park

Haps Staff

With spring in full swing, a feast of spring flowers is being held at Dokbongsan Well-being Park in Geoje, attracting visitors to the park.

At Dokbongsan Wellbeing Park, you can enjoy a feast of 200,000 spring flowers of 10 species, including tulips, anemones, ranunculus, and muscari, which are representative spring flowers until mid-April.

Image: Geoje City

Spring flowers are directly sown and cultivated in a 5,000㎡ nursery after purchasing flower seeds and bulbs from Geoje-si every year.

As a result, the budget for purchasing seedlings of about 300 million won per year is also reduced.

Haps Staff
