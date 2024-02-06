Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Holidays at Geoje Botanical Garden

Geoje Botanical Garden is welcoming visitors throughout the holiday season, offering a fun experience for families.

Open on all days except Lunar New Year’s Day, the garden provides a diverse range of attractions for all age groups.

Geoje Botanical Garden features a captivating Jungle Dome adorned with over 7,500 glass sheets.

The garden also houses a Jungle Tower equipped with seven large slides, an engaging experience hall, and a Plant Culture Center where holiday-goers can partake in pot painting and traditional games.

For those seeking relaxation, a tea area surrounded by lush greenery, a cozy café, and a charming gift shop are available.

Additionally, the hometown store offers Geoje’s special products, catering to various tastes and making it an ideal family-friendly destination for holidays.

For families planning to explore the Jungle Tower, advanced reservations can be made through Naver.

This ensures that you make the most of your scheduled times, providing a seamless and enjoyable experience.

In case of unavailability, on-site ticket offices at the Jungle Tower allow you to check for remaining tickets and make last-minute reservations, allowing you to relish the experience at a designated time within the botanical garden.