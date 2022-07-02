Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Hot Summer at Gyeongnam Beaches

26 beaches in Gyeongnam province opened sequentially from July 2nd and will be operated until August 21st.

Starting with the opening of Gwangam Beach in Changwon and 16 beaches in Geoje on July 2, five beaches including Namildae Beach in Sacheon and Sangjueun Sand in Namhae will open on the 8th, and three beaches including Suryuk in Tongyeong on the 9th.

As social distancing in daily life has been lifted this year, events such as festivals at the beach will be held normally, and it is planned to provide entertainment to tourists.

Events include the Jeonma Sun Racing and 2022 Changwon Korea SUP Championship on July 2 and 3 at Gwangam Beach in Changwon, Saero World Festival at Gujora Beach in Geoje on July 29-31, a Trot Song Festival at Namildae Beach in Sacheon on August 5-6 and Summer Festival will be held at Sangju Beach in Namhae also on August 5-6.

Namhae Sangju Beach is working hard to attract tourists by preparing to open at night, extending the previous opening hours from August 1st to 15th from 7 pm to 9 pm by two hours.

Despite the relaxed quarantine measures, it is recommended to wear a mask when entering and exiting multi-use facilities such as restrooms and to prevent large numbers of people from gathering indoors by managing the access quota for facilities where it is difficult to wear a mask, such as a shower room and at festivals. If it is difficult to keep a distance of 1m or more, even outdoors due to crowds of people, they plan to instruct people to wear a mask.