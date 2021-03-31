Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Scent of Hadong Green Tea at Tamnara Republic in Jeju

Hadong green tea trees have been transplanted to Tamnara Republic, a private tourist facility in Jeju.

Located in Hallim-eup, 10,000 of the trees were donated to the tourist facility which to promote the tea which has a 1,200-year history.

Tamnara Republic is a new, unique tourism facility built by Kang Woo-hyun, the designer of Nami Island in Gangwon-do.

It’s made almost entirely from recycled and donated goods which are then turned into creative works of art.

A green tea experience center is also hoped to be open soon to let tourists experience the world-class tea.