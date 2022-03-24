Korea Destinations: Enjoy The Scent of Plum Blossoms in Namsayedam Village, Sancheong

After a long winter, how about going on a spring outing to Namsayedam Village in Sancheong, where the fragrance of plum blossoms is plentiful?

At Namsayedam Village in Danseong-myeon, Sancheong-gun, where Cheonwangbong Peak is the true mountain of Jirisan, the whole village smells of plum blossoms when winter passes and spring arrives.

This is because there are plum trees that have been preserved for a long time in every house in Namsayedamchon.

In particular, each plum tree representing the five clans of the Ha, Park, Lee, Choi, and Jeong clan is the five representatives of Namsa Yedam Village and has the character of a scholar of these clans.

They are called ‘five poles,’ and people who visit this place, many can’t forget the five poles and look for them again.

Along with these plum blossoms, recently, cotton plums and Kisan plums to commemorate Myeonwoo Gwak Jong-seok and Kisan Park Heonbong have been added with a subtle fragrance, and the 7 Namsa Yedamchon plants have been upgraded.

The plum tree of the Hassi High Family (Jinyang Ha clan), one of the three Sancheong trees, is called ‘Wonjeong Mae’. It was planted by Sajik Gongpa sage, and the name Wonjeongmae was derived from his Shiho expedition. The original tree died in 2007 as a red plum, but a successor tree is growing from the root.

The plum tree ‘Park Seed Mae’ was planted from the origin that Admiral Yi Sun-sin, the Chungmugong, saw a plum tree and took comfort in it when he was staying at the house of Park Howon in Baekuijong-gun. It is currently being cultivated as a successor tree.

Isajae, Gyeongnam Cultural Heritage Data No. 328, is where Admiral Yi Sun-sin stayed in the city of Baekuijong-gun. It is a typical architectural style of the late Joseon Dynasty. In honor of Park Ho-won, Songwoldang, the ancestor of the Park clan, it was also used as a lecture place for academic training.

The plum tree of Namhojeongsa, ‘Lee-ssi-mae’, is a plum tree that blooms with white flowers.

Planted in Namhojeongsa Temple, the study area of ​​the Lee clan, the Lee family is the only white plum flower that is tall and resembles a magnificent ledger.

The Choi family’s plum tree ‘Choi Mae’ is a successor tree planted after a 400-year-old plum tree near the gate of the Choi family died.

Gyeongnam Cultural Heritage Data No. 117, Choi Clan High House, built in 1920, has practical structures scattered throughout.

Myeongseongdang’s plum tree ‘Jeong Mae’ is the last plum tree to bloom in Namsayedam Village, and visitors to the Choi High School stop at the beauty of the Jeong family seen through the fence before entering the main gate of the Choi Family.

The ‘Myeonwoomae’ planted inside the Yurim Independence Movement Memorial Hall was prepared to commemorate the Yurim independence activist Myeonwoo Kwak Jong-seok (1846-1919) who advocated the justification of Korean independence in the international community.

Myeon-woo Kwak Jong-seok was born in Sawol-ri, Danseong-myeon, Sancheong-gun, and is the head of Yeongnam Yurim, who inherited the ideas of Nammyung Jo. He dedicated himself to the restoration of national sovereignty and national independence with a brush and a pen, and also fought against the signing of the Eulsa Treaty.

Gisan Mae of Gisan Gugakdang was planted to commemorate the true scholarly life of Gisan Park Heonbong, who devoted his life to the development of the modern and contemporary Korean traditional music movement and the development of national art.

On the other hand, since ancient times, Wonjeongmae has been referred to as the ‘Sancheongmae’ along with ‘Nammyungmae’ and ‘Jungdangmae’, and its historical value has been recognized.