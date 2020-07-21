Image: yi jo from Pixabay
Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Splendor of Yeongju

Taehyeong Kim

Located in Gyeongsangbuk-do, Yeongju has a proud history of having some of Korea’s most influential historic figures live there, including Yi Hwang, the face of the 1,000 won bill and a magistrate of Punggi County in the mid-1550s.

Yeongju is known as the City of Seonbi — scholars from the Joseon and Goryeo periods who are described as “virtuous scholars who served the public without a government position, choosing to pass up positions of wealth and power to lead lives of study and integrity.”

With its scenic backdrops and old-time feel, it has become a popular place where many Korean historical dramas are filmed.

If you’re looking for a new place to travel this summer, here’s five reasons why Yeongju is a good place to go.

It has a lot of cultural heritage sites

Yeongju is chock-full of places to experience Korean culture and learn the history of the nation.

Sosu Seowon is the oldest Neo-confucian academy in the country, and was established during the Joseon Dynasty.

Reconstructed in 1376, Buseoksa Temple is another popular attraction, and is also the second oldest wooden building in Korea that has survived until now. The temple houses five national treasures, including number 45, the Amitabha Buddha.

A final spot to check out at the temple is the stone lantern in front of Muryangsujeon. This lantern, national treasure number 17, is considered to be the most beautiful granite lantern in Korea.

Wonderful nature 

Yeongju is a city surrounded by mountains. The 350-kilometer long Sobaek mountain range provides the backdrop and is place where you can enjoy spring and winter together at the same time. It was selected as one of the 100 most famous mountains in the country by the Korea Forest Service.

Delicious local eats

Considered one of the best places in the country for beef, Yeongju has a variety of restaurants catering to lovers of hanwoo. Also don’t miss out on the local tteokboki, jjeolmyeon, and bread rice cakes. 

Jeong Do-jeon/Image: KBS

It’s a popular filming location for Korean dramas

With its beautiful backdrops, vast lands and historical sites, Yeongju has become a popular shooting location for many historical Korean dramas.

Popular dramas such as “Love Rain”, “Moonlight Drawn by Clouds”, and “Jeong Do-Jeon” are just a few of the famous series filmed around the area.

Take life at a leisurely pace

Yeongju is a small city with a population of around 115,000 that moves at a slow pace. It’s quite easy to get around using taxis and local accommodations are quite reasonably priced.

It’s a great place to go an unwind for a quiet weekend while exploring the historical sites and surrounding yourself with nature.

A lifelong LA Dodgers fan, Taehyeong Kim enjoys eating delicious food and watching movies with his wife and son.

Travel

