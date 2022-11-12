Korea Destinations: Experience Autumn Leaves and Family Fun at ‘Jinju in the Forest of Wolasan’

The autumn leaves at Wolasan in Jinju are in full color for families looking for a special experience such as rope play in the forest and upcycling pop-up bookmaking.

After a forest fire occurred in April 1995, trees such as cherry trees, maples, metasequoias, and oaks were planted through the steady efforts of Jinju City and its citizens, and are now forming a dense forest at Wolasan.

For the increasing number of family weekend visitors, the city operates rope play in the autumn leaves forest, an upcycling pop-up book-making experience using discarded books at the Children’s Library in the Forest, and special experience programs for family yoga and singing ball therapy at Daleum Hall, and a wood culture experience center.

‘Jinju in the Forest of Wolasan’ opened a natural recreation forest in April and started operating forest and leisure sports facilities in May, as well as seasonal cultural events, forest education program certification, and upgraded experience program operation.

It is estimated that 196,000 people have visited.