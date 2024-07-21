Image: Jinju City
Korea Destinations: Experience the Magic of Jinju: A Night Tourism Haven in August

By Haps Staff

Jinju City, in collaboration with the Jinju Culture and Tourism Foundation, is offering a unique night tourism program throughout August, featuring events like the ‘2024 National Heritage Media Art Jinjuseong’ and ‘2024 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Walk.’

The ‘2024 National Heritage Media Art Jinjuseong’ runs from August 2 to 25, showcasing historical moments through media facades, media mapping shows, and IT-integrated night view programs around Jinjuseong.

The ‘2024 Jinjuseong Cultural Heritage Night Walk,’ from August 15 to 17, will include performances, exhibitions, and interactive experiences highlighting national heritages.

Additionally, the ‘Okbong Tour’ (August 9-10, 14-15, and 23-24) offers a cultural property tour, including the Okbong Cathedral and the Pomok Store Site.

The ‘Night Food Walking Tour’ (August 10-11, 17-18, and 24-25) features a culinary exploration of Jinju’s central market and traditional areas.

Applications for tours are open on Jinju City Night Tour’s Instagram.

Accommodation discounts are available via ‘Yanolja’ for stays from August 1 to 31.

More details can be found on Instagram at @jinjugogo and @river_night_jinju.

