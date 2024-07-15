Korea Destinations: Experience Van Gogh’s Garden at E-World Sunflower Garden

This summer, E-World’s Sunflower Garden will showcase a stunning array of sunflowers across the 2,000-pyeong Four Seasons Garden.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a fairy-tale atmosphere with the arrival of E-World fairies, participating in the charming Fairy Photo Time within the garden.

By day, capture Instagram-worthy photos amidst the sunflowers in full bloom under the warm sunlight.

By night, enjoy a magical display as Van Gogh’s masterpieces come to life and illuminate the Giant Magic Book, providing a captivating visual experience.

In addition to the floral beauty, E-World offers over 30 rides for visitors to enjoy. This blend of nature and amusement ensures a memorable visit, whether basking in the sunlight or reveling in the night-time lights.

Event highlights include the character greeting with Fairy Photo Time and the Dynamic Aqua Bomb attraction.

Admission fees are 49,000 won for adults, 44,000 won for youths, and 39,000 won for children for an all-day free pass.

For a night free pass, the fees are 35,000 won for adults, 33,000 won for youths, and 33,000 won for children.

The event takes place through July 31.

For more detailed event information, visit E-World’s Instagram @eworld.official or the E-World homepage.