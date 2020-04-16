Korea Destinations: Explore 10km of Scented Roads in Sancheong By Car

As coronavirus and the strict social distancing campaign has remained in effect for weeks, tourists are looking for new alternatives and nature driving courses are increasing in popularity.

Even though people are enjoying nature from within their car, it’s a safer way to explore the country without dealing with close crowds.

One such route that has been gaining popularity is a 10-kilometer drive around Sancheong Donguibogamcheon, Geumseo-myeon, and Sancheong-gun in Gyeongnam province.

Taking Route 60 from Sancheong Donguibogamcheon to Route 15 through Saengcho IC Pyeongchon Village, scented flowers greet tourists who also enjoy visiting Pilbongsan, the largest herbal wellness area in the country.

You can find more cultural attractions around the area on their homepage.