Korea Destinations: Explore Ssireung Island As New Suspension Bridge Now Open

By Haps Staff

With the completion of the Ssireung Island suspension bridge in Okgye Village, Haecheong-myeon in Geoje, it is now possible to explore Ssireung Island on foot.

The development of Ssireung Island, initiated in 2017 as part of a general agricultural and fishing village development project by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, saw an investment of KRW 9.86 billion (KRW 971 million from the national government, KRW 2.027 billion from the provincial government, and KRW 6.862 billion from the city government).

The five-year project culminated in the completion of a 1,488-meter coastal walking trail and five rest areas on the island, with full-scale construction by Geoje City starting in February of last year and concluding in May of this year.

The 200-meter-long, 2-meter-wide suspension bridge, restricted to pedestrian use, features a separate 115-meter-long ramp for the mobility impaired, ensuring accessibility for wheelchair users. The bridge’s dynamic swaying provides a unique and enjoyable crossing experience.

Ssireung Island remained largely untouched by humans, offering visitors a chance to experience pristine nature. A leisurely walk around the island takes about an hour, with most paths shaded by trees, making it an ideal destination even in hot weather.

The scenic views of Chilcheondo through the trees along the walking path create a serene and rejuvenating atmosphere.

Despite the lack of parking and other facilities near the suspension bridge, visitors can use the Chilcheollyang Haejeon Park parking lot.

This allows for a comprehensive healing and relaxation experience, combining visits to Haejeon Park, Okgye Beach, Okgye Fishing Village Experience Village, and Ssireung Island.

Haps Staff
