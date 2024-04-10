Korea Destinations: Explore the Beauty of Gyeongnam This Spring

A variety of experiences await this spring in Gyeongnam province, where from the trails of Jiri Mountain to the shores of the southern coast, you can immerse yourself in nature.

Check out Hadong’s Ssanggyesa Temple, Sancheong’s Donguibogamchon, and Hamyang’s Sanglim Park, where each step along the Jirisan trail promises tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For those seeking maritime adventures, yacht tours and marine experiences along the southern coast await, where you can witness breathtaking sunsets aboard a luxurious yacht.

Trace the footsteps of Admiral Yi Sun-sin with themed tours that showcase his victorious legacy. Explore landmarks like Hansan Island, Jeseungdang, and the site of the Battle of Noryang, offering glimpses into Korea’s rich maritime history.

You can also discover the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Gaya Ancient Tombs, including the famed sites in Songhak-dong, Goseong where you can learn the history of these ancient burial grounds and partake in unique experiences like crafting falling flower sticks for Mujinjeong Nakhwa Play.

Whatever experience you choose, the sights and sounds of Gyeongnam province welcome you to enjoy this spring.