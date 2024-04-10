Image: Gyeongnam province
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Explore the Beauty of Gyeongnam This Spring

By Haps Staff

A variety of experiences await this spring in Gyeongnam province, where from the trails of Jiri Mountain to the shores of the southern coast, you can immerse yourself in nature.

Check out Hadong’s Ssanggyesa Temple, Sancheong’s Donguibogamchon, and Hamyang’s Sanglim Park, where each step along the Jirisan trail promises tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

For those seeking maritime adventures, yacht tours and marine experiences along the southern coast await, where you can witness breathtaking sunsets aboard a luxurious yacht.

Trace the footsteps of Admiral Yi Sun-sin with themed tours that showcase his victorious legacy. Explore landmarks like Hansan Island, Jeseungdang, and the site of the Battle of Noryang, offering glimpses into Korea’s rich maritime history.

Image: Gyeongnam province

You can also discover the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Gaya Ancient Tombs, including the famed sites in Songhak-dong, Goseong where you can learn the history of these ancient burial grounds and partake in unique experiences like crafting falling flower sticks for Mujinjeong Nakhwa Play.

Whatever experience you choose, the sights and sounds of Gyeongnam province welcome you to enjoy this spring.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Sancheong-gun’s 2024 Black Pig & Wild Greens Festival Taking Place This Weekend

Gimhae City Completes Multi-Purpose Stadium at Hambak Park

Tongyeong City Beautifies Parks and Green Spaces for Spring Season

Yangsan City’s Sports Infrastructure Expansion Announced

Korea in Photos: Digging for Spring in the Namhae Mud Flats

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Colorful Spring Flowers at Dokbongsan Well-being Park

The Latest

International Passenger Numbers at Gimhae Airport Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

Many Major Automakers Opting Out of This Year’s Busan Mobility Show

Sancheong-gun’s 2024 Black Pig & Wild Greens Festival Taking Place This Weekend

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Busan Citizens Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Art Exhibition

Winning Design Revealed for Busan’s ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’

Busan
overcast clouds
13.2 ° C
13.2 °
13.2 °
60 %
3.2kmh
98 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 