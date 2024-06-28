Korea Destinations: Explore the Best Summer Destinations in Gyeongnam

For tourists planning a summer getaway, Gyeongnam offers a variety of vibrant and refreshing travel destinations to beat the heat. From beautiful beaches and scenic mountains to cultural festivals and river adventures, Gyeongnam has something for everyone.

Here are some top recommendations:

1. Changwon Yuil Beach

Gwangam Beach (Changwon): The only beach in Changwon, Gwangam Beach features shallow, warm waters and fine, soft sand, making it ideal for families with children. Enjoy coastal trails and numerous photo opportunities along the way.

2. Jinju Woodcraft Training Center

Jinju: Discover Jinju’s rich woodcraft culture at the Jinju Woodcraft Training Center in Myeongseok-myeon. Participate in hands-on programs to create about 50 different types of woodcraft items.

3. Bijindo (Tongyeong)

Bijindo Sanhobit Beach: This 550m-long natural white sand beach in Hansan-myeon offers both a sandy and a pebble beach. Its shallow waters and suitable temperature make it perfect for swimming.

4. Namildae Beach (Sacheon)

Admire the picturesque scenery that inspired Goun Choi Chi-won to name it ‘Namildae’. The clear blue sea, silver sand, and surrounding landscapes create a serene and beautiful environment.

5. Gimhae Buncheong Ceramics Museum

Gimhae: The first exhibition hall in Korea specializing in Buncheong ceramics. Engage in various ceramic experience programs, including making your own plate and mug.

6. Eoreumgol Cable Car (Milyang)

Yeongnam Alps: Take a scenic 10-minute ride on the Eoreumgol Cable Car, offering stunning views of the Yeongnam Alps, Gajisan Mountain, Baekunsan Mountain, and Eoreumgol Valley.

7. Hakdong Black Pearl Mongdol Beach (Geoje)

Famous for its black pearl-like stones, this beach is celebrated for its unique ‘rumbling’ sound as the waves roll the stones, recognized as one of Korea’s top 100 natural sounds.

8. Naewonsa Valley (Yangsan)

Known as one of the eight scenic spots of Yangsan, Naewonsa Valley boasts clear, flowing waters and distinctive rock formations. Escape the heat by relaxing in the cool valley waters.

9. Jagul Mountain Natural Recreation Forest (Uiryeong)

Stay in forest houses, caravans, or campsites surrounded by lush trees. Enjoy hiking trails, wildflowers, and a night under the stars in this natural haven.

10. Gangju Sunflower Village (Haman)

Explore a vast 37,000㎡ sunflower field and beautiful murals in Gangju Village. Don’t miss the 12th Gangju Sunflower Festival from June 26 to July 14.

11. Namjigaebi-ri-gil (Changnyeong)

Walk along the scenic path on a steep cliff by the Nakdong River, surrounded by a bamboo forest. Enjoy the harmonious blend of nature and river views.

12. Gujeolsan Waterfall Rock (Goseong)

Experience the breathtaking views from Gujeolsan Mountain, including the stunning Gujeol Falls and waterfall rock formations. The area offers a magical scenery post-rain.

13. Sangju Silver Sand Beach (Namhae)

With fine silver sand and surrounding pine forests, this beach offers both beauty and romance. Enjoy a night of camping under the stars.

14. Daedo Paradise (Hadong)

An eco-friendly resort island featuring a water park with various pools and slides. Enjoy camping, mudflat experiences, and sea fishing.

15. Gyeongho River Rafting (Sancheong)

Thrill-seekers can enjoy rafting on the Gyeongho River, known for its clear waters and exciting rapids. Test your stamina and sense of adventure on this exhilarating ride.

16. Hamyang Museum (Hamyang)

Explore Hamyang’s rich history and cultural heritage at the Hamyang Museum. The museum features permanent and special exhibition rooms and a children’s experience area.

17. Suseungdae (Geochang)

A historic site with 163 Chinese poems carved into the turtle-shaped Suseungdae. Enjoy scenic views from the suspension bridge and the nearby Geochang International Theater Festival (July 26 to August 9).

18. Lee Joo-hong Children’s Literature Center (Hapcheon)

Dedicated to Lee Joo-hong, a pioneer of children’s literature, this center offers permanent exhibitions and fun activities for children, such as hidden picture games and poetry recitations.

For more detailed information on recommended summer travel destinations in Gyeongsangnam-do, please visit the Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website at tour.gyeongnam.go.kr.