Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.
Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.
Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Kweather.
2020 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates
Odaesan – October 16
Seoraksan – October 18
Jirisan – October 23
Woraksan – October 26
Gayasan – October 27
Busan – October 27
Songisan – October 29
Gyerongsan – October 30
Bukhansan – October 30
Seoul – October 30
Hallasan – Novemeber 1
Muedangsan National Park – November 6
Naejangsan National Park – November 8