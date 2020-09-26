Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.

Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.

Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Kweather.

2020 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates

Odaesan – October 16

Seoraksan – October 18

Jirisan – October 23

Woraksan – October 26

Gayasan – October 27

Busan – October 27

Songisan – October 29

Gyerongsan – October 30

Bukhansan – October 30

Seoul – October 30

Hallasan – Novemeber 1

Muedangsan National Park – November 6

Naejangsan National Park – November 8