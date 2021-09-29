Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

TravelDomestic Destinations

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.

Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.

Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Kweather.

2020 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates

Odaesan – October 17

Seoraksan – October 18

Jirisan – October 24

Woraksan – October 27

Gayasan – October 28

Busan – October 28

Songisan – October 29

Hallasan – October 29

Gyerongsan  – October 30

Bukhansan – October 30

Seoul – October 31

Hallasan – Novemeber 1

Muedangsan National Park – November 5

Naejangsan National Park – November 7

