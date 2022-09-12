Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.
Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.
Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Kweather.
2022 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates
Odaesan – October 17
Seoraksan – October 21
Chiaksan – October 25
Woraksan – October 27
Jirisan – October 28
Gayasan – October 30
Busan – October 30
Bukhansan – October 30
Songisan – October 31
Hallasan – October 31
Seoul – October 31
Gyerongsan – November 2
Muedangsan National Park – November 4
Naejangsan National Park – November 5