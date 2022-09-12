Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.

Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.

Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Kweather.

2022 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates

Odaesan – October 17

Seoraksan – October 21

Chiaksan – October 25

Woraksan – October 27

Jirisan – October 28

Gayasan – October 30

Busan – October 30

Bukhansan – October 30

Songisan – October 31

Hallasan – October 31

Seoul – October 31

Gyerongsan – November 2

Muedangsan National Park – November 4

Naejangsan National Park – November 5