Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.
Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.
Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Weather Eye.
2023 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates
Odaesan – October 20
Seoraksan – October 23
Chiaksan – October 24
Woraksan – October 27
Jirisan – October 27
Hallasan – October 29
Bukhansan – October 30
Gayasan – October 31
Gyerongsan – October 31
Palgongsan – November 1
Gyerongsan – November 2
Muedangsan National Park – November 5
Naejangsan National Park – November 6