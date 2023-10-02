Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.

Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.

Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Weather Eye.

2023 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates

Odaesan – October 20

Seoraksan – October 23

Chiaksan – October 24

Woraksan – October 27

Jirisan – October 27

Hallasan – October 29

Bukhansan – October 30

Gayasan – October 31

Gyerongsan – October 31

Palgongsan – November 1

Gyerongsan – November 2

Muedangsan National Park – November 5

Naejangsan National Park – November 6