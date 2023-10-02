TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

By Haps Staff

With fall just around the corner and the temperatures beginning to fluctuate daily, it will be just a few short weeks before the changing of the leaves colors transition into their beautiful autumn hue.

Peak foliage in South Korea is mid-October, but the fall colors can be seen right into early November.

Here are the forecasted peak foliage dates for major mountains in South Korea by Weather Eye.

2023 Mountain Peak Foliage Dates

Odaesan – October 20

Seoraksan – October 23

Chiaksan – October 24

Woraksan – October 27

Jirisan – October 27

Hallasan – October 29

Bukhansan – October 30

Gayasan – October 31

Gyerongsan – October 31

Palgongsan – November 1

Gyerongsan  – November 2

Muedangsan National Park – November 5

Naejangsan National Park – November 6

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

20 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan

Discover the Beauty of Autumn at the 17th Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos and Buckwheat Flower Festival

Korea Destinations: Flowers in Full Bloom at Angangda Forest

Gyeongnam Province Embarks on Tourism Promotion for Gaya Ancient Tombs

Korea Destinations: What to Expect at This Year’s Namhae German Beer Festival

Korea Destinations: Embrace the Beauty of Fall With 18 Must-Visit Destinations in Gyeongnam

The Latest

Busan Ranks Fourth in Korea in Hit-and-Run Accidents

Milk Prices Rise Once Again

Two Classical Music Concerts to Check Out This Week

ISB Hosting EducationUSA University Fair October 12th

Park Eun-Bin to Host BIFF Opening Ceremony Solo After Lee Je-Hoon Pulls Out Due to Illness

New Bus Passenger Rules to Take Effect October 6th

Busan
light rain
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
60 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Tue
22 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 