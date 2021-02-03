Image: Geoje City
Korea Destinations: Family Outings Await at Geoje Forest Sound Park

Haps Staff

A great place for a family outing for young kids, Geoje Forest Sound Park in Gyeongnam province is a relatively new attraction that caters to nature lovers.

Officially opened in June of last year after a delay from March due to COVID-19, the park known as Geoje Sup Sori Park in Korean sits on 164,887 square meters of land in Geoje-myeon.

One of the highlights of the park includes 9,622 square meters of green fields dedicated to a sheep livestock ranch.

Last month, two baby sheep were born at the ranch within four days of each other.

Image: Instagram @geoje_ssoripark

The park also includes a rabbit shelter, insect colonies, and shiitake mushrooms which grow on trees.

An interesting photo zone with the 12 zodiac animals is also available, as well as a large slide, children’s rocking bridge, and Acorn Playground which has beautiful flowers blooming all four seasons.

The park operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except on Mondays when it is closed.

It is currently closed since December due to COVID-19 measures but is expected to reopen as early as this month.

blank
