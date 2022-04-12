Korea Destinations: Feel the Spring Mood at Saengcho International Sculpture Park

Sancheong-gun in Gyeongnam province will open the Saengcho International Sculpture Park from the 16th to the 5th of May.

According to Saengcho-myeon, during this period, a safety management period is operated to secure the safety and convenience of visitors, such as quarantine management and transportation guidance.

However, the festival is not held this year.

Since 2014, Sancheong-gun has been holding a moss flower festival every spring through continuous planting and management, starting with planting a 25,000 square meter lawn under the theme of ‘A trip to the Gaya era’.

However, the festival has not been held since 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Saengcho International Sculpture Park is in the spotlight as a unique cultural and art park featuring contemporary sculptures by famous domestic and foreign sculptors who participated in the Sancheong International Contemporary Sculpture Symposium in 1999, 2003, and 2005 with the 7th Saengcho Tombs of Gyeongsangnam-do Designated Cultural Property.

In particular, it is very popular with visitors during the season when the flowering grass is in full bloom.