Korea Destinations: Festival Weekend at Hwangsan Park in Yangsan

This weekend promises a variety of festivities, including a camping extravaganza, set against the scenic backdrop of Hwangsan Park in Yangsan.

Yangsan City is hosting the ‘2024 Yangsan Camping Festival, Cam-Cnic’, at the Hwangsan Park camping site from the 29th to the 31st.

Among the festival’s highlights is a dedicated camping zone, where enthusiasts can indulge in the joys of outdoor living, a barbecue zone, and a picnic zone tailored for family relaxation and bonding.

Image: Yangsan City

The Mulgeum Night Market will also illuminate the park for three consecutive days, offering culinary delights to both park visitors and campers alike. The market promises an array of delectable treats, while a bustling camping market operating from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the 30th and a lively flea market on Saturday and Sunday will showcase new equipment and facilitate the exchange of pre-loved gear among enthusiasts.

To elevate the festival experience, an electric Ferris wheel will make its debut, providing a leisurely vantage point for attendees to appreciate the sprawling expanse of Hwangsan Park spanning 1.87 million square meters.

Adding a touch of floral elegance, the ‘2024 Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Festival’ will grace the cherry blossom road area of Hwangsan Park from the 30th to the 31st.

The festivities kick off on the 30th with a dazzling fireworks display heralding the opening of the festival, accompanied by captivating performances by renowned artists such as Park Ji-hyun and Ryu Ji-gwang. The celebration extends to the camping site, ensuring campers are part of the spectacle.

On the 31st, a variety of events awaits, including ‘Open Stage I’m a Star’, showcasing local talents, and the ‘Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Festival Citizen Song Festival’, featuring diverse performances.

The Central Plaza of Hwangsan Park will host a Cherry Blossom Local Food Zone offering cherry blossom-inspired delicacies, alongside a Kids Zone.

Hwangsan Park opened its gates in July 2012, establishing itself as a popular outing place along the banks of the Nakdong River.

