Korea Destinations: Festivals Around the Country This November

Autumn festival season continues in November around Korea before the end-of-the-year activities kick off in December.
Here are five events to look forward to around the country this November.
Festivals around South Korea in November
Geoje Island Flower Festival
Date: Through November 6
City: Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do
Location: Geoje-si Agriculture Development Complex
Enjoy fall at its best on the beautiful island with this event full of flowers and activities for the family.
Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival
Date: Through November 9
City: Masan, Gyeongsangnam-do
Location: Masan Fishery Market and areas of Cheong-dong and Odong-dong
One of the biggest chrysanthemum regions in Korea, Masan has celebrated the flower each year since 2000 with this large festival.
Herb Island Light Festival
Date: November 1 through March 31, 2023
City: Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do
Location: Pocheon Herb Island
The festival is a spectacular evening event that entertains visitors year-round with aromatic herbs from spring to fall, and even more light decorations in winter.
Cafe Show Seoul
Date: November 23 – 26
City: Seoul
Location: COEX
The country’s largest coffee expo returns for another year.
Daegu Art Fair
Date: November 25 – 27
City: Daegu
Location: EXCO
Daegu’s biggest art event of the year.