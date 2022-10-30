Image: Geoje City
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Festivals Around the Country This November

Haps Staff

Autumn festival season continues in November around Korea before the end-of-the-year activities kick off in December.

Here are five events to look forward to around the country this November.

Festivals around South Korea in November

Geoje Island Flower Festival

Date: Through November 6

City: Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do

Location: Geoje-si Agriculture Development Complex

Enjoy fall at its best on the beautiful island with this event full of flowers and activities for the family.

Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival

Date: Through November 9

City: Masan, Gyeongsangnam-do

Location: Masan Fishery Market and areas of Cheong-dong and Odong-dong

One of the biggest chrysanthemum regions in Korea, Masan has celebrated the flower each year since 2000 with this large festival.

Image: Changwon City

Herb Island Light Festival

Date: November 1 through March 31, 2023

City: Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do

Location: Pocheon Herb Island

The festival is a spectacular evening event that entertains visitors year-round with aromatic herbs from spring to fall, and even more light decorations in winter.

Cafe Show Seoul

Date: November 23 – 26

City: Seoul

Location: COEX

The country’s largest coffee expo returns for another year.

Daegu Art Fair

Date: November 25 – 27

City: Daegu

Location: EXCO

Daegu’s biggest art event of the year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
15.1 ° C
15.1 °
15.1 °
64 %
6kmh
12 %
Sun
15 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 