Korea Destinations: Festivals Around the Country This November

Autumn festival season continues in November around Korea before the end-of-the-year activities kick off in December.

Here are five events to look forward to around the country this November.

Festivals around South Korea in November

Geoje Island Flower Festival

Date: Through November 6

City: Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do

Location: Geoje-si Agriculture Development Complex

Enjoy fall at its best on the beautiful island with this event full of flowers and activities for the family.

Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival

Date: Through November 9

City: Masan, Gyeongsangnam-do

Location: Masan Fishery Market and areas of Cheong-dong and Odong-dong

One of the biggest chrysanthemum regions in Korea, Masan has celebrated the flower each year since 2000 with this large festival.

Herb Island Light Festival

Date: November 1 through March 31, 2023

City: Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do

Location: Pocheon Herb Island

The festival is a spectacular evening event that entertains visitors year-round with aromatic herbs from spring to fall, and even more light decorations in winter.

Cafe Show Seoul

Date: November 23 – 26

City: Seoul

Location: COEX

The country’s largest coffee expo returns for another year.

Daegu Art Fair

Date: November 25 – 27

City: Daegu

Location: EXCO

Daegu’s biggest art event of the year.